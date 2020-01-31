ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols

The ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Massac County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to be buckled up. Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

