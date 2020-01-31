Suspect in warrant arrest flees, crashes into Cape Girardeau home

The driver of a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a home on S. Benton St. The driver was identified as 23-year-old Colin Berry of Cape Girardeau, who had a felony warrant out of Cape Girardeau County for failure to appear. The incident began just after noon in a gravel parking lot on S. Pacific St. when Cape police saw Berry in the SUV. While attempting to enter alleyway in the chase, the suspect vehicle drove through the front yard of a home on S. Benton St. where it collided with the side of the house and came to a stop. There were people inside the home during the crash, but no one was injured. Berry and another person in the vehicle were taken into custody. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

