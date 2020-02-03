Construction of Center Junction diverging diamond interchange to begin

A series of lane reductions in February and March will mark the beginning of construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a schedule of the work to be done at Center Junction.

– The right lane of southbound I-55 will be closed from Feb. 11 through Feb. 17 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, to lengthen the acceleration ramp.

– The left lane of southbound I-55 will be closed from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21 to begin construction on the crossover. This closure will be in place 24-hours.

– The right lane of northbound I-55 will be closed from Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily to lengthen the acceleration ramp.

– Various lane closures, with a 10-foot width restriction, will take place on northbound I-55 from March 2 through April 3 to begin construction for the crossover. These closures will be in place for 24 hours.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.