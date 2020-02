There was a fatal hit and run last night in St. Francois County on Missouri Route D, just south of Sugar Grove Road. 23-year-old Zachary Breakfield, of Farmington, was travelling northbound and a second unknown driver was travelling southbound when 36-year-old Lee Lett, of Farmington, ran out into the middle of the road. The unknown driver hit him and fled the scene. Lett was then hit by Breakfield and was pronounced dead at the scene.

