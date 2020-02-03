Major case squad disbands, investigation continues in South Sprigg homicide

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded Saturday after being activated to investigate the homicide of Marc-Anthony Jones. The homicide happened around 10 p.m. last Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street where officers discovered Jones had been shot inside of a residence and later died due to his injuries at a local hospital. A second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Despite the disbanding of the major case squad, the matter is still being actively investigated. You are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to the investigation. To contact the department, call the business line at (573) 335-6621 or the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. Police can also be reached via text by sending “CAPEPD” to 847411.

