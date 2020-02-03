Man Charged after Discharging a Weapon Inside Home

Last Thursday, officers were sent to the 300 block of N. West St. to check the well-being of a male subject who had been reported to be seeing people in the home that were not there. According to the reporting person, 41-year-old Shannon Hotop, of Perryville, was walking around the residence with a firearm. Officers found him on his front porch holding an AK-47 long gun. An officer noticed smoke coming out of the front door of the residence and opened the door to check for a fire. A fire extinguisher and the couch had been shot and after speaking with the male, he admitted to discharging his firearm into the living room. A search of the house resulted in finding drugs, drug paraphernalia, and 30 firearms. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Like this: Like Loading...