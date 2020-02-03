Missouri bills would ease licensing for out-of-state workers

Missouri lawmakers want to make it easier for military spouses and out-of-state doctors, teachers, pharmacists and other licensed professionals to get jobs in the state. The state House this past week passed bills that would allow those out-of-state professionals to work in Missouri without going through the state’s licensing process. Republican Gov. Mike Parson and other supporters say the move would make it easier for transient military families to get work and would expand the state’s workforce. Democratic critics argue the changes would allow teachers, nurses and others who went through less rigorous licensing to work in the state.

