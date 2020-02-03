Multiple area men arrested in Butler County on Meth possession

Three Poplar Bluff residents were taken into custody over the weekend in Butler County. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department says that the first arrest was made on Friday, where 37 year old Daniel Withers was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance – meth. The next arrest was made on Sunday, where 48 year old John Storey was arrested on possession of meth, as well as a probation violation warrant on amphetamine possession. The final arrest also occurred on Sunday as well, with 51 year old Jason Freeman being arrested on possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were all transported to the Butler County Jail following their arrests.

