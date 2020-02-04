MO law enforcement officers call on Congress to renew law targeting fentanyl traffickers

America’s war on drugs could get even more difficult this week, including in Missouri. Unless Congress takes action, a federal law will expire that allows law enforcement officers to go after criminals trafficking any drugs with fentanyl. Special Agent William Callahan of the St. Louis division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, says without the law, it’s like losing your tools out of a toolbox.

Fentanyl is a highly-addictive painkiller that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is often found in heroin and many times leads to overdoses.