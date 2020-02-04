Police continue search for missing Gideon man

Police continue to search for a Gideon who was reported missing over the weekend. New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens said on Saturday he issued a missing person advisory for 22-year-old Gary Cagle Jr. His last known contact was during a phone conversation on Friday. On Saturday, his vehicle was located in a ditch on State Highway A in New Madrid County. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-5226.

