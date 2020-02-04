Semi-truck crash closes Interstate 55 near Benton

Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri, were closed overnight Sunday after a pickup truck crashed into an overturned tractor trailer and caused a small fire. The crash occurred just before midnight when a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the roadway then returned to the roadway, overturned and was then struck by a 2020 Dodge Ram truck at Interstate 55 northbound mile marker 81.8. 25-year-old Demarques Thompson, of Mississippi, was transported via ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 61-year-old Jozell James, of Cape Girardeau, was uninjured. Responders worked more than 11 hours to contain the scene of the crash. The northbound lane remained closed Monday morning while wrecking crews worked to clear debris from the crash.

Like this: Like Loading...