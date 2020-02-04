Senator Onder Presents Missouri Motor Vehicle Hijacking Legislation

Supporters of creating a new motor vehicle hijacking statute say carjackings are an epidemic in Missouri. Lake St. Louis State Senator Bob Onder presented his bill on Monday, reading a letter from a retired police lieutenant about his niece, who was carjacked. Onder says the suspect put a gun to the victim’s body and threatened to kill her, before taking her car in Kansas City. The suspect was released, after serving 120 days in prison.

Under the bill, most carjackings would be a class A felony, with a minimum sentence of ten years in prison. The Missouri Police Chiefs and Sheriff’s Associations testified for Onder’s bill.