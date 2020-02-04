Suspicious person reported in Perry County

The Southeast Missourian reports that on Sunday the Perry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a suspicious person. The caller told officers a man knocked on her door after 3 a.m. wanting to enter her home to use her phone. The suspicious person claimed to have seen a person with a gunshot wound to the neck walking down a county road in front of the home. The woman refused to let him in and told him she would call law enforcement for them. After retrieving her phone, the caller returned to the door and saw the man quickly leaving the residence. Deputies searched the area and there was no evidence that anyone was injured in the area. Officer believe the man may have been trying to talk his way into the house for nefarious purposes. The suspicious person was described as a white man in his 30s with a scruffy beard and wearing dark colored pants and jacket. His vehicle was described as a dark-colored, older-model sedan.

