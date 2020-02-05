Dunklin County phone scam

There is a scam phone call going out to Dunklin County Residents stating there is a warrant for their arrest and they need to send money to keep from being incarcerated. The scammer has the phone number of the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office as the calling number. The Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office is not calling and stating that you have a warrant. If you receive this call, disregard the message. Do not pay money. If you have questions, call the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office

