Illinois man arrested for mailing cannabis

On January 31, Agents from the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Metropolis Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Postal Service executed a search warrant in Metropolis, Illinois as part of an investigation concerning large amounts of cannabis being sent through the Mail. During the search, agents seized over 3,000 grams of cannabis. 42-year-old Howard Palmer, of Metropolis, was arrested and transported to the Massac County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...