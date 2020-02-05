New Madrid construction project

A road is scheduled to be closed in New Madrid County next week so crews can begin a construction project. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a section of Route D in New Madrid, between Route 153 and County Road 531, will be closed while MoDOT crews construct a new bridge over a drainage ditch. The work is scheduled to begin on February 10th, and will end on June 12th. For more information, you can contact MoDOT by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT, or by visiting www.MoDOT.Org.

