New Missouri legislative caucus launches to focus on radioactive waste problems

A new bipartisan caucus has been launched to track information and cleanup efforts about places in Missouri with nuclear waste. During a press conference at the Missouri Capitol, Chairman Doug Clemens said the formation of the caucus is a big step in holding the federal government accountable.

For years, many St. Louis County residents near Coldwater Creek have reported a number of health problems, including cancer, autoimmune disease, children born with deformities and some cannot have children. They say World War Two-era nuclear weapons waste and underground fire fumes from a nearby landfill are contaminating the ground, air, and water. Representative Maria Chappelle-Nadal has been raising these concerns for years.