Reynold’s County man shot after giving directions to stranger

A Reynolds County man remains in a St. Louis hospital after he was shot in the face Sunday night by a man who knocked on his door and asked for directions. The suspect came to the man’s residence and asked how to get to Piedmont. After the 52-year-old victim tried to help, the suspect then shot him in the face and fled. The suspect hasn’t been caught. His vehicle was described as a small, dark SUV-type vehicle, possibly a GMC Envoy. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department at 573-648-2491.

Like this: Like Loading...