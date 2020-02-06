United Way of Southeast Missouri hosted a Fearless Edger Signing Party last night for anyone who wanted to learn more about volunteering or going Over the Edge on June 5th. Over the Edge is a global event that takes fundraising to new heights. Last May United Way of Southeast Missouri brought Over the Edge to Cape Girardeau, and it will return this summer. In partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, United Way invites you to raise $1,000 each for the opportunity to rappel 147 feet down Towers South on the university’s campus. While Edgers chase the adrenaline rush, spectators on the ground below can watch for free, enjoy yard games, refreshments, and music during this all-day, family-friendly event. Additional information can be found at https://www.unitedwayofsemo.org/Over-the-Edge/

