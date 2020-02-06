Former bar manager accused of stealing over $100,000 from Legion

A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Sikeston man accused of stealing over $100,000 from a local veterans’ organization. 87-year-old Gary Prindle is charged with stealing of $25,000 or more. He is a former bar manager for American Legion Post 114 in Sikeston. On Feb. 11, 2019, representatives with the American Legion Post 114 reported a theft to Sikeston DPS. After investigating, a warrant for Prindle’s arrest was issued on Dec. 27 and served on Jan. 2. On Jan. 23, Prindle appeared in Scott County Court, waived his right to a formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.

