Sikeston woman arrested after barricading self in home

A Sikeston woman was taken into police custody yesterday after barricading herself inside her home for nearly three hours. Sikeston DPS said the incident began just after 9:30 a.m. when a passerby noticed a pile of trash burning on the front lawn of a residence on Cambridge Drive. The individual attempted to make contact with someone to offer assistance, and a woman emerged from the home with what was believed to be a gun and pointed it at the individual. When DPS arrived on the scene, the woman refused to come outside and barricaded herself inside her home. The 54-year-old woman surrendered after 3 hours of negotiation attempts. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after breaking out windows of her home.

