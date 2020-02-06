Thursday, February 6th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After pulling a car over for speeding late Saturday afternoon, Florida cops searched the vehicle and discovered an array of narcotics–cocaine, Ecstasy, meth, fentanyl, and GHB–stashed inside a pouch labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs.”

According to police, the 2020 Kia was being driven by Ian Simmons, a 34-year-old Orlando resident. The only passenger in the sedan was another 34-year-old Joshua Reinhardt. The auto was pulled over on Interstate 10 in the state’s northwestern corner.

The police photos show the narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and “Bag Full Of Drugs” bags seized by state troopers and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Simmons and Reinhardt were each arrested on multiple felony drug charges and booked into the county jail, where they are both locked up in lieu of $117,000 bond.

Reinhardt was sentenced to two years probation in September 2018 in connection with a grand theft conviction for stealing $1,500 from a Kohl’s department store where he worked as an assistant manager.