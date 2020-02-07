MO audit: Hawley’s AG office might have used state resources to support his U.S. Senate bid

A state audit says Josh Hawley’s office as attorney general might have used state resources to support his run for U.S. Senate. But State Auditor Nicole Galloway says there were no clear violations of law. Galloway points to a lack of record keeping in some cases, including when Hawley used a state vehicle and driver/security detail for trips with some political purposes or possible personal reasons. During a press conference, she said the office of the current Attorney General put up many roadblocks during the course of the audit.

Schmitt’s spokesman, Chris Nuelle, says communication between Galloway’s office shows Schmitt’s office operated in a professional, cooperative manner.