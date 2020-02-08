Trading Post – February 8

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Gun cases – ph #: 625-0239

————-

5×8 flat bed trailer – $150 – ph #: 238-6897

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

14 ft aluminum jonboat – w/trolling motor & trailer – $750

Buying: 18 in wheel – 6 lugs – ph #: 573-262-3251

————-

Oak & hickory firewood – ph #: 382-0928

————-

Remington 700 rifle – w/scope – $700 – ph #: 573-587-1341

————-

Set of mounted used tires – $45 each

Buying: mandolin or acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Hemp growing information – ph #: 573-450-5401

————-

Troy Bilt riding lawn mower – $150

Marvel comic books – ph #: 576-7405

————-

Huffy exercise bike – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

Buying:  piano – ph #: 573-380-0015

————-

14ft aluminum jonboat – w/trailer & accesories – $1,800

Massey Ferguson tractor – ph #: 573-450-4813

