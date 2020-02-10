Fire marshal’s office investigating Saturday structure fire in Cape Girardeau

Two people were inside a home on Good Hope St. when it caught fire early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Both were able to escape the fire without injury, but the structure sustained light to moderate damage. The incident was dispatched to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department just after 4 p.m. as a bedroom fire, and an ambulance was on standby at the scene. The majority of the damage was smoke-related. Multiple neighbors at the scene said suspicious activity has occurred in the area around the home, and Cape Girardeau police officers arrived on the scene after firefighters deployed hose lines and contained the flames. This incident remains under investigation. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

