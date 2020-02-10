Monday, February 10th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Court documents show that a United Airlines flight from California to Japan was diverted to Alaska when an irate passenger became violent and threatened to “kill” a crew member after he was denied more alcohol.

51-year-old Seksan Kumtong was arrested Sunday after hitting the lead flight attendant while flying on United Airlines Flight 32 from Los Angeles to Narita, Japan. The plane was ultimately forced to land in Anchorage after Kumtong grabbed the United employee by the neck and tie and tried to pull them to the ground.

“I will kill you,” Kumtong screamed during the in-flight attack. Prior to the violent outburst, Kumtong had been “acting strangely” by banging on occupied bathroom doors, shouting, and acting unruly.

Kumtong, who has been charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, appeared in court last Wednesday and is being represented by a federal defender who requested more time because Kumtong needs a translator.