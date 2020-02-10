Reward offered for information on missing Ripley County man

A $5,000 reward has been placed for information that can lead to finding a missing man in Ripley County. Chief Deputy Charlie Mays says that deputies with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for 38-year-old Brandon Harris for over a week. He is a white male with dark hair, and is likely unshaven. His vehicle was found at a local business on Saturday. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Department at 573-996-2129.

