Red Cross responds to an increasing number of fatality fires in Missouri in recent months

The American Red Cross is urging you to ensure that you have a working smoke alarm and fire escape plan following several residential fires across the state of Missouri this winter that included fatalities and severe injuries. Since July 1, the Red Cross has responded to 20 fatal fires in Missouri. Fifteen of them occurred from November through January. Ten of the 15 included children or individuals age 60 and over. As part of the Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross in Missouri, in partnership with local fire departments across the state, has installed more than 11, 200 alarms in 2019. The Red Cross provides free smoke alarms to anyone who needs them and also installs them. You can request alarms through getasmokealarm.org or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or your local Red Cross chapter.

