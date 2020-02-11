Shots fire investigation at the River Banquet Center

On Sunday, January 16, Officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired at The River Banquet Center on S. Sprigg Street. Upon arrival, they found five victims who sustained gunshot wounds. Officers administered aid until the victims were transported to an area hospital. An investigation led to the arrests of three men. 23-year-old Marquelis Andrews, of Charleston, was charged with 1st degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, 2 counts of armed criminal action, and 6 counts of 2nd degree assault. 25-year-old Myron Andrews, of Sikeston, was charged with 1st degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, 5 counts of armed criminal action, and 5 counts of 2nd degree assault. 25-year-old Jaquavion Anderson, of Charleston, was charged with 1st degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, 5 counts of armed criminal action, and 4 counts of 2nd degree assault.

