Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida teacher has been busted for trying to get drugs delivered to her while she taught at an elementary school. 43-year-old First-grade teacher Valerie Lee Prince called a dealer to bring her an eight ball of meth at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School — saying she was willing to abandon her class to collect it.

“You call me, I can just say I have to use the phone real quick — I could step out and come right back in,” she told the dealer, who was an informant who worked with police narcotics officers to record the call. The call suggested that she planned to “consume some of the narcotics and return to the classroom,” Lt. Domenic Paniccia told a press conference, which shared audio of the teacher’s desperate call.

An undercover officer later delivered her $85 of meth — outside of school hours — before Prince was arrested. She is charged with purchasing and possessing meth, a felony. She was still being held in Clay County Jail with an arraignment set for next month.