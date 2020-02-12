Attorney General’s Office, Joplin PD Send Second Batch of Untested Sexual Assault Kits to Lab

The second batch of untested sexual assault kits identified in the SAFE Kits Initiative inventory were sent to a private lab on Friday. The untested sexual assault kits were gathered at Joplin Police Department as a “host agency” from more remote departments to preserve the chain of custody and streamline the process. Similar to what was done when kits were gathered by the Springfield Police Department two weeks ago and sent to the private lab, over 50 kits were brought to the Joplin Police Department from remote departments. In total, 11 departments and Sheriffs delivered kits. The next anticipated host agencies will be the St. Joseph Police Department and the Columbia Police Department.

