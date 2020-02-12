MO Senate debates gas tax hike proposal

Missouri Senators discussed whether to boost the state’s gas tax by two cents per gallon. State Senator Doug Libla of Poplar Bluff is also proposing to increase the tax on diesel from 17 to 23 cents per gallon. Libla’s legislation would let the taxes on gas, diesel and motor fuels other than gas or diesel be adjusted annually for inflation.

Bill Eigel says voters should get to decide about a fuel tax hike because they voted one down in 2018. The Senate did not vote on the bill.