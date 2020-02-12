North County Police Co-op officer run over while trying to stop a suspect

A police officer with the North County Police Cooperative has been taken to the hospital after being run over by a man using fake money at a store in North County, St. Louis. The man was using the fake cash at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store off Page Avenue and Midland Boulevard. An officer arrived at the store and got out of the car to confront the suspect. Police say one of the suspects was running away, another was in a car and intentionally ran down the officer and took off. The officer has cuts on his face and the back of his head. Officers were able to stop the suspect that ran away. He was arrested several blocks from the scene. The man who ran over the officer is still at large as of Tuesday night. The man in the car is described as a white man in an orange jacket driving a newer model white Toyota or Honda sedan with a damaged side mirror.

