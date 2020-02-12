Suspect arrested in suspicious death in Randolph County

A man has been taken into custody as a person of interest in a suspicious death in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department reports that Kelly Dawson was arrested on the charge of failing to register as a sex offender, and has been identified as a potential person of interest in the death of Brandon Will. Will was found suffering multiple injuries in his vehicle that he later died from. Officials were dispatched to Highway 115, near Maynard, where he was found passed out inside a vehicle. Reports state that he was in a physical altercation. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and his body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

