Leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced

A Ste. Genevieve man was sentenced to 89 months in prison for his role as a leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed marijuana and laundered drug proceeds. Between January 2016 and February 2018, 23-year-old Jack Huck and his co-defendants were part of a drug conspiracy to distribute marijuana. They then laundered the drug proceeds via MoneyGram. In order to avoid detection, Huck and his co-defendants had the marijuana sent via U.S. Mail and other means to various addresses in the Eastern District of Missouri. On August 8, 2017, Huck orchestrated a robbery in which he recruited co-defendants Dakota McCain and Seth Ault, along with a minor, to commit a home invasion of an individual, who refused to pay Huck for marijuana. Wearing masks and armed with various blunt objects, the three individuals forcibly entered the residence Warrenton and attempted to recover the marijuana or cash. The robbery quickly ended when the man’s roommate arrived on the scene with a firearm. The following co-defendants in this drug conspiracy have been sentenced:

Seth Ault – 36 months in prison

Cedric Davis, Jr. – 46 months in prison

Cody Henderson – 3 years probation

Joseph Hope – 96 months in prison

Deven Huck – 48 months in prison

Zach Hunter – 3 years probation

Dakota McCain – 32 months in prison

Dustin Puckett – 3 years probation

Collin Weber – 3 years probation

Jacob Wolff – 3 years probation