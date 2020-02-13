MO House gives initial approval to the proposed statewide prescription drug monitoring program

The Missouri House has given initial approval today to a bill that would require the creation of a statewide prescription drug monitoring system. Missouri is the only state in the nation to not have such a database to check for cases of misuse and abuse. Bill sponsor Holly Rehder says the state needs to battle drug addiction problems on the front end.

The GOP House Speaker and the House Democratic Leader both voted in favor of the bill. One more favorable vote would send the measure to the Senate.