Suspect arrested after jumping from vehicle, fleeing from police in Miner

One person is in custody after a short vehicle pursuit in Miner. The Miner Police Department reports that a traffic stop was initiated last Thursday and the driver failed to yield. After a short pursuit, the suspect jumped from his vehicle and fled the scene. A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody and identified as Rubin Hampton. Hampton was charged with resisting arrest along with four misdemeanors: driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and speeding. Hampton’s bond was set at $30,000 and a bond reduction hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 18.

