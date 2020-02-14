Greitens fully exonerated by Missouri Ethics Commission

After a 20-month investigation, the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) released an order fully exonerating former Governor Eric Greitens. They found “no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens.” The MEC order is the result of one of the most thorough and exhaustive investigations in the history of the commission. Overall, the MEC issued 23 subpoenas, conducted 20 interviews, and reviewed roughly 8,000 documents, emails, and videos. Over the last two years, the Greitens campaign incurred costs of over $1.3 million defending against the allegations.

