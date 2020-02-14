Missouri House Speaker Prioritizes Eminent Domain Legislation
Legislation aimed at preventing private entities like the Grain Belt Express from using eminent domain could hit the Missouri Senate floor soon. Frankford State Representative Jim Hansen’s bill was the first bill sent by the House to the Senate earlier this year:
Grain Belt Express plans to construct and operate a high-voltage transmission line across eight northern Missouri counties. Grain Belt supporters say the project would generate seven-million dollars annually in property taxes to Missouri political subdivisions.