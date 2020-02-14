MO House passes bill aimed at transporting people in tubes

The Missouri House has passed an effort aimed at bringing a Hyperloop to the state. The legislation would add the ultrafast tube travel system to the list of projects that could be funded through public-private partnerships, like ports and light rail systems are. Representative Travis Fitzwater says his bill would also ban the government from taking private land to build a 15-mile test track in Missouri.

The end goal of some legislative supporters is to build a roughly 250-mile track from St. Louis to Kansas City, a project that could cost about $10 billion. A Hyperloop is said to haul passengers from St. Louis to Kansas City in about 30 minutes. The measure is headed to the Senate.