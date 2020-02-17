Corps of Engineers begins Phase I flood fight in the Confluence Areas

The Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has initiated Phase I flood fight activities in the Cairo, Reelfoot-Obion, and Missouri areas due to high river stages. This is in conjunction with ongoing Phase I activities on the White River. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for the Mississippi River to crest around 53 feet on the Cairo gage around Feb. 26. You are strongly encouraged to stay in touch with your local authorities and emergency management officials for updates on conditions in your area. USACE will deploy additional personnel and resources as required to ensure the safety of life and property. The Memphis District’s flood risk reduction system has prevented more than $4.3 billion in flood damages and protected more than five million acres of cropland in the last decade alone.

Like this: Like Loading...