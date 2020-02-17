Monday, February 17th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

26-year-old Michigan resident David Marcel-Lewis Johnson was arrested early Friday morning after relieving himself on the bumper of a marked police car, according to Florida cops who captured him mid-stream.

Police say that Johnson was in downtown St. Petersburg around 1:00 a.m. when he was observed “approaching a sergeant’s police vehicle.” He then “removed his penis from the front of his pants, and urinated on the rear bumper of the vehicle.”

An arrest affidavit reports that Johnson was “taken into custody while still in the commission of the crime.” Johnson was busted on a block with several popular bars and nightclubs. Johnson, who was “uncooperative with questioning,” was charged with disorderly conduct for urinating in the “view of members of the public.”