Police seek help with ID of a subject in relation to four people shot Sunday in Poplar Bluff

The major case squad has been activated to investigate the shooting of four individuals at two different locations yesterday afternoon in Poplar Bluff. One person was shot at Bacon Park and three others shot on Wallace Street. The 23-year-old male victim shot at Bacon Park had a single gunshot wound and was brought to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries. Within 30 minutes three other individuals were shot on Wallace Street. They were being treated at PBRMC. They are two males 56 and 48 and one 26-year-old female. Police are unsure if the incidents are related, and are asking for your helping identifying a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.

