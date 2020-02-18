Hacked municipal systems in Cape Girardeau gradually returning to service

Cape Girardeau’s online utility payment systems have been restored after a cyberattack on the city left many municipal systems inaccessible for more than four weeks. The attack crippled online systems across the city with affected services including city email, online forms, court services, GIS mapping programs, city autopay services, and electronic cashier services. An FBI investigation into the attack is being conducted, and the cost of restoring the affected services will amount to tens of thousands of dollars. Online payment services are now restored, but new payments made will not be applied until after city staff members enter updated account information. No city utility bills have been mailed since Jan. 22. The billing process is done in four cycles throughout the city and billing processes will resume next week. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

