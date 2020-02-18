Missouri House Committee Considers Lottery-Related Legislation
You would be able to keep your identity secret if you win the Missouri Lottery, under a bill heard Monday by the House General Laws Committee. State Representative Jay Mosley’s bill would give lottery winners the option of anonymity. Mosley says eight states already allow it.
Mosley testifies this is a safety issue, saying Lottery winners could be targeted by people who read about their win. His bill would apply to lottery winners of any amount.