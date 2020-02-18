Portageville fire crews respond to fire at a vacant home

On Sunday just after 11:00 P.M, Portageville Rural Fire was paged to an address on Cotton Street in Scrub-Ridge East of Portageville. Upon arrival, they learned that the home was vacant from dispatch. Once on scene, the home was fully engulfed with other nearby structures in danger. A Mutual-Aid request was put into Marston for more water to keep the fire from spreading to the other nearby homes and structures. The fire was controlled after about 4 hours. No other homes or property was destroyed in the Fire. The home was a total loss.

