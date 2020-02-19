Judge Scott Lipke announces candidacy for 32nd Judicial Circuit seat

Associate Circuit Judge Scott Lipke is running for Circuit Court judge, Division 1, in the 32nd Judicial Circuit. On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson appointed the present seat holder, Judge Michael Gardner to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The 32nd Judicial Circuit covers Cape Girardeau, Perry, and Bollinger counties. Lipke currently serves on the Circuit Court Budget Committee for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to that position by the Missouri Supreme Court. In addition, he is currently the President of the Missouri Association of Treatment Court Professionals. He is also a past board member of the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges Association, while also having served as Chairman of its Legislative Committee. He currently is co-chair of the Juvenile Weighted Workload Study Group and is a member of the Legislative Committee for the Judicial Conference. The primary election for Circuit Court judge, Division 1 in the 32nd Judicial Circuit, will be Aug. 4. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Like this: Like Loading...