Missouri 2020 Census Complete Count Committee Launches Statewide Media Campaign

This week, the Missouri 2020 Census Complete Count Committee will launch a statewide media campaign to educate Missourians on the importance of being counted in this year’s census. The campaign will receive help from notable figures such as Ozzie Smith, Benji Molina, and Maya Moore. Census Day is April 1. In mid-March, Missouri citizens will begin receiving postcards asking them to respond to the 2020 Census through the 2020 Census website. The state’s 2020 Complete Count Committee is asking all Missourians to make sure all people living in their household are counted. When all Missourians are counted, communities receive more funding for education, hospitals, roads, and more. For more information on the Missouri 2020 Census, visit https://census.mo.gov/.

Like this: Like Loading...