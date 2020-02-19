Poplar Bluff police seeking information into three shootings over two days

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating the third shooting in two days after a woman reported her car was shot multiple times Monday night. Officers believe that Monday’s shooting may be connected to the two that occurred Sunday afternoon. Monday night, a 27-year-old Poplar Bluff woman called authorities and initially reported her vehicle had been shot while she was driving on Mary Street, and that she saw a car that seemed to be following her. The shots hit the back of her car. The suspect vehicle was described as a gray passenger car, possibly a Toyota, with tinted windows. No suspects have been identified at this time nor have officers found any evidence of the shooting near the intersection of Mary and Mill streets. You can read more in the Daily American Republic.

Like this: Like Loading...