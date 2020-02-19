Wednesday, February 19th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida woman is accused of running over her boyfriend with a golf cart after a day of bar-hopping on Pine Island. Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Melony Giese-Michalski after the couple got into a fight Saturday at Ragged Ass Saloon.

When deputies found the victim, he had road rash and looked like his shoulder was dislocated. Michalski denied knowing how it happened. The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, but he will be okay.

Giese-Michalski was arrested for aggravated battery. The victim told deputies this is not their first domestic problem and he plans on pressing charges.